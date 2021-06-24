Linda Kay Lewis of Powderly, Texas
Linda Kay Lewis, 56, of Powderly, Texas passed away Friday June 18, 2021 at home. She was born on January 8, 1965 in Dallas a daughter of David and Maxine Whitson Lewis. Mrs. Lewis is survived by children and spouses, Belinda Young and Jason, Eddie George and Taylor and Cody George and Christy; grandchildren, Courtney Young, Cory Young and Colton Young and Shyanne, Paisley George, Ayzlie George, Charley George, Augustus George; great grandchildren, Olivia Pearl, Stratton, Jasper and Willa; brother and spouse, Arthur and Bonita Lewis; sister, Mary Gilmore; special nephews and niece, Joseph Lewis, Jacob Lewis and Cecily Seegers.myparistexas.com
