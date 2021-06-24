Cancel
Powderly, TX

Linda Kay Lewis of Powderly, Texas

Linda Kay Lewis, 56, of Powderly, Texas passed away Friday June 18, 2021 at home. She was born on January 8, 1965 in Dallas a daughter of David and Maxine Whitson Lewis. Mrs. Lewis is survived by children and spouses, Belinda Young and Jason, Eddie George and Taylor and Cody George and Christy; grandchildren, Courtney Young, Cory Young and Colton Young and Shyanne, Paisley George, Ayzlie George, Charley George, Augustus George; great grandchildren, Olivia Pearl, Stratton, Jasper and Willa; brother and spouse, Arthur and Bonita Lewis; sister, Mary Gilmore; special nephews and niece, Joseph Lewis, Jacob Lewis and Cecily Seegers.

