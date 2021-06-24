Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness

StreetInsider.com
 19 days ago

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) ("Forest Road") today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the proposed three-way ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholders#Beachbody#The Beachbody Company#Myx Fitness#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Altus Power Announces Business Combination with CBRE Acquisition (CBAH)

Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power" or "the Company"), a market-leading clean electrification company, and CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

SES, a Lithium-Metal Battery Supplier for Electric Vehicles, to List on NYSE via Combination With Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (IVAN)

SES Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("SES"), the world leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance hybrid Lithium-Metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Herman Miller And Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals

ZEELAND, Mich. and EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller, Inc. (" Herman Miller") (MLHR) - Get Report and Knoll, Inc. ("Knoll") (KNL) - Get Report announced that, at their respective special meetings held today, Herman Miller and Knoll shareholders overwhelmingly approved their respective proposals required in order to consummate the pending acquisition of Knoll by Herman Miller. Upon completion of the transaction, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own.
Businessaithority.com

Achronix and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company focused on the Industrial and Information Technology sectors, announced that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement , effective immediately. The proposed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HBK Investments L P Buys New Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. HBK Investments L P owned 7.50% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Newater Technology (NEWA) Announces Shareholders' Approval of Merger Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) ("NEWA", or the "Company"), a developer, service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting held today, the Company's shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve (i) the previously announced merger agreement dated September 29, 2020 (the "Merger Agreement") by and among Crouching Tiger Holding Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the "Parent"), Green Forest Holding Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (the "Merger Sub") and the Company, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent (the "Merger"), (ii) the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands (the "Plan of Merger"), and (iii) the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, including the Merger.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bullish to Go Public Via Merger with Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC)

Bullish, a technology company focused on developing financial services for the digital assets sector, announced it intends to go public ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MayTech Global Investments LLC Makes New $996,000 Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Z-Work Acquisition makes up approximately 0.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "ACRO.U" commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "ACRO" and "ACRO WS," respectively.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Governors Lane LP Makes New Investment in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 811,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. Governors Lane LP owned 2.16% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Stockholder Approval Of Business Combination With Sunlight Financial

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("Spartan") (SPRQ) , today announced the business combination (the "Business Combination") between Spartan and Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight"), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, was approved by Spartan's stockholders, with the Business Combination supported by 97% of the shares of Spartan voted at the special meeting of Spartan stockholders ("Special Meeting").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bowlero to List on NYSE Through Merger With Isos Acquisition Corporation (ISOS)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bowlero Corp ("Bowlero"), the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), and Isos Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ISOS.U., "Isos"), today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Bowlero becoming a publicly listed company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Syniverse Said in M3-Brigade Acquisition II (MBAC) Merger Talks - Bloomberg

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Syniverse, a messaging company owned by Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), is in talks to go public through a merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE: MBAC), according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. M3-Brigade is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy