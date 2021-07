Major League Soccer’s newest expansion club Charlotte FC announced Miguel Angel Ramirez as the inaugural head coach ahead of their 2022 debut. Ramirez is set to join the American side after coaching Brazilian club Porto Alegre International in 2021. Prior to his experience in Brazil, he led Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for two seasons during which he lifted the Copa Sudamericana titled months into the job. Charlotte took notice of his work in South America after their head coach hunt kicked off in December 2019.