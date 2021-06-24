The Worst Side Effect of Eating Before a Workout
Do you ever feel sick while working out after a meal? It's a common occurrence that many fitness lovers face, and it all ties back to this one pre-workout mistake—eating the wrong types of foods. While many sports dietitians will say that eating a pre-workout meal is good for your body's health, it's important to eat the right kind of food. If you aren't properly fueling your body, you will likely experience the worst side effect of eating before a workout—nausea and GI issues.
