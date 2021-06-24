The Worst Side Effect of Eating Before a Workout

The food we eat plays a big role in the way we think, feel, and perform. It can play an important role in determining our overall mood, memory, concentration, and outlook on life. That’s why it’s a good idea to focus on eating a wide variety of plant foods every day to ensure you are getting in as many nutrients as possible. Whether you want to improve your overall health, mental state, or cognitive ability, paying attention to your diet and eating with intention can really pay off. When you remove harmful, processed foods from your diet and instead fuel your body with the whole plant foods that it needs, it will begin to function optimally.