Brownsville, PA

Longtime Outdoor Cinema Brownsville Drive-In Is Up for Sale

By Sean Collier
pittsburghmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year in which many moviegoers rediscovered drive-in theaters, a longstanding local favorite is for sale — but the owners want it to remain in the movie business. Brownsville Drive-In, which has welcomed guests since April 1949, is up for sale. Current owner John “Preach” Sebeck, who in January will have worked at the theater for 50 years, says that business has always been steady, in spite of longstanding rumors of the format’s downswing.

