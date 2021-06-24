5 Proven Ways Your Commoditized Business Can Add New Value (Starting Today)
In the business world, saying that a business is “commoditized” is never a good thing. According to Investopedia, when a business is commoditized its “goods or services [have] become relatively indistinguishable from the same offerings presented by a rival company. Generally speaking, commoditized products within specific categories are so similar to one another that they are only distinguished by the price tags attached to them.”www.lmtonline.com
