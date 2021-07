The last time the Three Lions made a deep run at a major international tournament was way back in the ancient age known as 2018. There, at the World Cup in Russia, they made the semifinal, prompting the English fanbase to go ab-so-lute-ly mental. “Football’s Coming Home” sang from every flat and we got one of the great memes of our time, when footage of fans going ab-so-lute-ly mental following an England goal went viral.