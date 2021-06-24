Cancel
US, Germany confront rising anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial

New York Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — The United States and Germany launched a new initiative Thursday to stem an alarming rise in anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial around the world. The two governments announced the start of a U.S.-Germany Holocaust Dialogue that seeks to reverse the trend that gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic amid a surge in political populism across Europe and the U.S. The dialogue creates a way to develop educational and messaging tools to teach youth and others about the crimes of Nazis and their collaborators.

Heiko Maas
