US, Germany confront rising anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial

A troubled history is alive in Germany — both in a resurgence of far-right ideology and in new changes to the laws designed to combat that extremism. The FRONTLINE documentary Germany’s Neo-Nazis & the Far Right tracks the recent growth of far-right violence in the country, investigating how neo-Nazi groups are using internet platforms to recruit and to organize. To address this resurgence, German authorities look to a system of hate speech laws passed by the Bundestag, Germany’s federal legislature, over the 76 years since Adolf Hitler was defeated and that are still evolving today.