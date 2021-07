One of late architect Charles Gwathmey’s first modernist beach homes is back on the market for $2.5 million in East Hampton. Known as Sedacca House, Gwathmey built the geometrically sleek home at 19 Northwest Landing Road in 1967, three years after designing the Gwathmey House for his parents in the dunes of Amagansett — but long before his 1992 renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum.