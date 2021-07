The Red Raiders had a solid baseball season finishing safely inside the top 15 after winning the Lubbock NCAA Regional and hosting the Lubbock Super Regional. Falling just shy of Omaha and the College World Series was a tough ending, but the future seemed bright with stars like Jace Jung, Chase Hampton, Cole Stillwell and Nate Rombach all returning. My initial thought was that those returning players were locked in. Bonus returns, like Micah Dallas if he wasn't drafted, would really vault this team back into CWS contention.