It is expected to be a tight battle as Italy tries to continue its 100 percent winning mark in the tournament on Tuesday against Spain in the semifinals of Euro 2020. The Italians eliminated No. 1 Belgium with a 2-1 victory in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Friday, while Spain survived a penalty shootout after playing to a 1-1 stalemate with Switzerland. Spain is going for its fourth Euro championship, which would break a tie with Germany for most all-time, while Italy's only European championship came in 1968. The Spaniards' last title was in 2012, when they routed the Italians 4-0 in the final.