MLB

This makes cents: Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 19 days ago

Yogi Berra once said, "A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”. Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that's the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service. The stamp honoring the New York Yankees Hall of Famer...

