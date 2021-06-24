Eye on the Y: Finally building relationships, nearly two years after taking over the beat
For those that don’t remember, I came to The Salt Lake Tribune in September 2019. My first BYU football game was the ridiculously exciting USC game. However, because the 2019 season was already underway, I had to hit the ground running without knowing any of the coaches or players. It made the learning curve that much steeper, but I survived. Then we all know what happened in 2020.www.sltrib.com
Comments / 0