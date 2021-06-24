Hays couple with nutrition background creates dietary supplements for ultra-endurance athletes
Hays couple Chase and Casey Hammond are putting their knowledge of nutrition to the test. After each earning a master's degree in nutrition last year — Chase from the Maryland University of Integrative Health and Casey from the American College of Healthcare Sciences — the Hays-based husband-and-wife duo decided to start their own business to help ultra-endurance athletes improve their performances.www.cjonline.com
