Jill Biden surprises child cancer patients on virtual game night with Tom Coughlin and Imagine Dragons

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
© Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden surprised young cancer patients during a virtual game night this week that was hosted by former NFL coach Tom Coughlin and Grammy-winning band Imagine Dragons.

Around 40 patients and their families participated in the game night, which was orchestrated by the Tyler Robinson Foundation and the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation for families with children diagnosed with cancer.

"When your family is facing cancer, it can feel like there's no time for fun. The appointments and treatments; the stays in the hospital; worrying and discussing and researching; but laughter and joy these aren't things we can put off in tough times. They are what get us through the tough times. They matter,” Biden said at the event.

“That's why I'm so grateful that the Tyler Robinson Foundation and the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation put this event together," she added.

This is not the first time the trio came together to help children with cancer.

In 2018, Biden, Imagine Dragons and Coughlin put together a public service announcement during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

