Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

This Is Why You Need A Fountain In Your Home, According To Feng Shui

By Paige Pichler
Posted by 
The List
The List
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your home is often a reflection of how you're feeling on the inside. According to feng shui, areas of your home also correspond with various areas of your life. When things in your career, relationship or home life seem to be stagnant or sour, feng shui consultants bring in different elements to help balance things out. For instance, if things aren't flowing, water fountains provide an easy, calming remedy.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Fountains#Running Water#Feng Shui Consultants#Bagua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & Gardenlastheplace.com

Why You Need To Deep Clean Your Home Periodically

You look at homes on television, in magazines, and even analyze the homes you visit and wish you had the same living environment. The spaces are immaculate, smell amazing, and the attention to detail and organization only enhance the style and personality of the chosen decor. It leaves you to speculate how they were able to accomplish it all. “ Surely they don’t have children, they work flexible schedules, or they have the financial means to hire people to help design, clean, and organize their spaces.”
Athens, GAaccaging.org

What You Need to Know if You’re Downsizing Your Home

What You Need to Know if You’re Downsizing Your Home. Too much house can be a burden on your lifestyle. If you feel like you never catch up on chores or it takes ages to accomplish simple tasks at home, you might benefit from selling your house to purchase a smaller home. But while downsizing can simplify your life, the process itself isn’t easy.
Chicago, ILcolumbiachronicle.com

How to feng shui your workspace: Experts’ guide to bringing positive energy into your home

Editor’s note: This article is one in a series of stories from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine, featured this summer on the Chronicle site. We’ve shifted our careers into our homes; there’s no longer a separation of space to ease that work state of mind into relaxation. Your space may even seem clustered, leaving us stressed and unmotivated in the space that was originally meant for downtime.
Workoutsthemanual.com

Why You Need To Buy This Home Gym Equipment Right Now

Remember how everyone used to hit the gym and be passionate about which gym they attended? Those days are behind us. Now, the future is all about having your gym at home so you get all the convenience and none of the hassle. No, we’re not talking about buying the best dumbbells and making do with a limited setup, we’re talking about the wonders of Tempo Fit. A whole home gym setup in your home, right down to even offering you a virtual personal trainer and extensive classes, it’ll make you wonder why you ever bothered with a conventional gym. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.
Home & GardenHerald Tribune

You've heard of feng shui—but does your home have harmony?

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We’ve all had that feeling. You walk into a room and something feels “off,” but you can’t put your finger on what it is. Does the armchair seem too close to the coffee table? Perhaps the mirror is reflecting an unwanted image. Is your favorite piece of art off-putting to the vibe of the room?
Interior DesignEssence

4 Must-Have Elements You Need To Refresh & Beautify Your Home

Licensed Florist Brandi Charlot, Wicks NOLA Candle Founder Tiffany Brown & Celebrity Event Planner Courtney Ajinca share simple home decor tips. When it comes to sprucing up your space, a few small changes can work wonders. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in...
LifestylePosted by
Reader's Digest

14+ Homemade Cleaners That Get Your Home Sparkling, According to Pros

Household cleaning is definitely not a luxury, so why is it that commercially available household cleaning products can be priced like luxury items? And that’s not the only problem with commercial cleaning products these days. Since the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in, they have also become—along with all these other items—increasingly harder to find in stock in both brick-and-mortar stores and online. But it turns out that with just a few basic ingredients (think vinegar, baking soda, lemons, rubbing alcohol, and dish detergent, among others), you can make homemade cleaners to tackle every room in your house.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

These Versatile Ottoman Beds Will Free Up Space in Your Home

Decorating small spaces can be tricky. Finding versatile furniture to accommodate your small space can be even trickier. Standard bed frames and couches can be bulky and take up a lot of space. If you want to utilize your living space to the best of its availability, ottoman beds are the way to go. They are comfortable enough to sleep on and serve as a storage solution for small spaces.
FitnessLifehacker

Why You Need Three Morning Routines

The ideal morning routine helps you start your day feeling accomplished, capable, and ready to tackle everything ahead of you. That’s a wonderful feeling, but you may not have the energy to do a complex routine every single day. A chill, minimalist morning routine has its benefits, too. Rather than trying to come up with the perfect balance, maybe you need more than one routine.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Why You Need a Productivity Purge

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you were able to juggle only one thing at a time? You know — if you didn’t have to always manage multiple projects? Remember in Covid when you were juggling homeschooling with your kids while you’re on a Zoom call? Now it’s summer and it’s dèjá vu — same scenario! So how is everyone else doing with this reality?
TravelMySanAntonio

Do you need to travel? Discover the perfect destination according to your age

Travel restrictions begin to decrease and 66% of Mexican travelers regret not having been able to do tourism in the past year. The desire to travel has no age limit and the appetite to travel is strong in every generation, be it a city trip, a beach getaway, a sustainable trip or a solo trip. In this regard, the Booking travel site carried out a study to find out the best Mexican destinations according to the preference of travelers according to their age.
Interior DesignLifehacker

How to Embrace Minimalist Decor When You're Not a Minimalist

Minimalism is a lifestyle that embodies the phrase “less is more.” Creator of the Minimalist Vegan, Michael Ofei, explains it as “the process of identifying what is essential in your life and having the courage to eliminate the rest.” Thus, you live off only what you need, and nothing more. The driving force behind minimalism is the idea that our current way of life is filled with so much stuff, and valuing things has overshadowed what is truly important.
Interior DesignSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

3 surprising things white paint can do for your space

White paint is having a years-long moment in the spotlight, and its popularity might just keep going — but this popular paint color isn’t just pretty. You may not have been able to quite put your finger on it, but white paint does a few things for its surroundings that other paint colors don’t. Call these benefits visual effects or design principles or white paint superpowers; they are one of many reasons you see white paint so often, and likely have helped white paint stay so popular for so long.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

How To Prep for Your Workout So You Don’t Feel Like You Need To Poo Halfway Through, According to a Gastro

Few things ruin a run or cardio sesh like getting started and immediately getting hit with the urge to go to the bathroom. Even if you’re one of the powerful few who can hold it until you finish, exercising is supposed to be fun, right? It shouldn’t be a countdown to when you can find the nearest toilet. So, how do you avoid the dreaded urge to poop during your workout? And why do you even get those urges in the first place?
Retailwiartonecho.com

Exeter’s Merchant 6 to bring “everything that you need for your home”

EXETER – Merchant 6, one of Exeter’s newest upcoming businesses, is looking to bring everything from home wares to meals-to-go to the downtown area. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lisa Rundle, the owner of Merchant 6, said her vision of the store...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Forbes

Why You Should Leave Your Home To Your Children

For many retirees, the family home isn’t something they want to keep. Many sell the nest and move on to smaller dwellings. The costs and maintenance are lower. But what if you chose to leave your house to your children? That makes sense because the price of decent housing has escalated rapidly over the past year. Many Millennials and Gen Xers can’t afford to buy a home.
Relationship Advicescienceworldreport.com

6 Signs That Your Crush is Interested in You

Everybody gets a crush on someone at some stage in their life and for most people, it starts during the school days when they had a crush on one of their classmates and tries their best to impress their crush. It then goes on in life and crushes become a natural thing to have.

Comments / 0

Community Policy