FEASTERVILLE, PA — Lower Southampton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Authorities state that on July 10, 2021 family members of Cassandra J. Johnston, white female 26 years of age reported her as missing as she never returned home after leaving a location in Philadelphia on July 10, 2021, at approximately 5:30 am. She was last seen in the area of 12th Street and Vine Street in Philadelphia wearing the same depicted clothing as in the image and operating a silver 2016 Ford Focus sedan displaying PA registration KSA8807 similar to the one depicted here.