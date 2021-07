Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock is becoming more discounted value play with a forward P/E under 9 despite blowing out all expectations in its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report. The Company has truly transformed itself during the pandemic into a digital retailer as it grew its customer base by 4.6 million new customers with 47% of them coming from its digital channel in Q1 2021. Department stores were an epicenter during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but they are thriving due to the forced digital transformation, e-commerce and omnichannel accommodation. Macy’s is a benefactor of the reopening trade as business rebounds from the pent-up demand. There’s no doubt COVID-19 vaccinations have accelerated re-openings as new forms of access and convenience shape the new normal for consumers. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in a leader in the consumer retail recovery.