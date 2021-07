Nothing is worse than being sapped of energy or worse, feeling hungry, during a long hike or bike ride. Snack or energy bars have managed to occupy a significant portion of grocery shelves and the aisles of places like REI. In the past, PowerBars and Clif Bars mostly promised nutrition over flavor, but a new wave of wrapped treats promise deliciousness, actual ingredients you can recognize, and even support for good causes (like the This Saves Lives PB&J, which donates a meal for a child for every bar sold). Eater tried over 30 of the most popular snack bars, ranging from revolting and chalky to downright tasty, and picked the five best to pick up for your next camping trip or wilderness adventure.