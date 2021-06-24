Cancel
Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson

 19 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards will present Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 12th Governors Awards in January. The film academy announced the honorary awards Thursday. Once a regular feature of the Academy Awards, the honorary Oscars will be doled out in the separate ceremony on January 15 in Los Angeles. The honorary awards are given to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy. None of the recipients have previously received an Academy Award.

