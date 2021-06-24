Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Associates Are Kings For A Day With New Raises

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt King & Spalding associates have been patiently wait (and counsel still are) for word that the firm would ante up the cash for raises. After all, with over a billion dollars in gross revenue last year ($1,529,418,000 to be exact) and ranking 21st on the Am Law 100, K&S sure seems like the kind of elite firm that will match market compensation.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Spalding#K S#The Davis Polk#Atl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
Related
Businessabovethelaw.com

Soon-To-Be Mega Firm Announces Salary Raises

Fresh off of the news that Holland & Knight and Thompson & Knight are due to merge, effective August 1 (no, they will not be called Knights Unlimited or something similarly catchy, much to my dismay), the firm has more news to announce. Yesterday, Steven Sonberg, the firm’s managing partner,...
Businessabovethelaw.com

Inside Jones Day’s $210,000 Myth

Black box compensation systems remain a thumb in the eye of transparency efforts designed to give associates (or potential associates) the information they need to make intelligent decisions about the best place for them to work. But they persist. And no Biglaw firm is more committed to the secretive model than Jones Day.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Seeks Input Before Raising Associate Salaries

But life comes at you fast in Biglaw. After Faegre Drinker Biddle announced raises of their own (though below the market standard for mid-to-senior associates) Dorsey… felt they had to respond. But rather than just let associates wonder as the bureaucracy of the Biglaw firm churned out some response to the competition, the firm is including associates in the discussion.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Jones Day Raises Salaries But Remains A Black Box

Ones Day announced raises, which at most firms is great news. And it is, to a degree, at Jones Day — after all, the base for junior associates has moved to the new market standard. But for the majority of associates, the firm’s notoriously opaque compensation system is a source of anger.
BusinessWest Virginia Record

STEPTO & JOHNSON PLLC: Steptoe & Johnson PLLC Increases Diversity and Inclusion Efforts with Mansfield Rule 5.0 Participation

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on July 9. Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is one of more than 160 law firms located throughout the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom to participate in the Mansfield Rule 5.0 certification process. Firms pursuing Mansfield Rule certification make a year-long pledge to meet certain benchmarks to ensure the firm considers at least 30% women, racially and ethnically diverse, disabled, and LGBTQ lawyers for leadership roles and promotions. Diversity Lab administers the certification and works with firms to measure outcomes.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Engine Media Holdings Patent Portfolio Ownership Clouded by Suit Against Tom Rogers, Chairman of Engine and Former Chairman of WinView, Inc. over Breach of Fiduciary Duty

GEORGETOWN, Del., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- In a lawsuit filed by Diamond McCarthy LLP and Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP in Delaware Chancery Court, Tom Rogers and Hank Ratner, former board members of WinView, Inc., are/have been accused of advancing their personal interests over their fiduciary duty to common stockholders in forcing the three-way merger that created Engine Media Holdings last year. The lawsuit alleges that Rogers, Ratner, and the board disregarded viable alternatives, and threatened and misled WinView's shareholders to advance a merger plan designed to benefit the defendants financially while common shareholders were left with virtually nothing. The suit also claims that Graham Holdings, WinView's largest shareholder , ignored and acted in opposition to the interests of the common stockholders when their representative, the chair of the board committee responsible for evaluating the proposed merger, failed to retain a financial advisor to review the terms or provide a fairness opinion. Following the merger, in contrast to written representations, financial statements disclosed that all Engine's subsidiaries continue to suffer declining revenues and mounting losses.
Charitiesabovethelaw.com

In-House Q&A: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s Jennifer Lohse

Jennifer Lohse is general counsel at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. She also had the unique experience of starting in an in-house counsel role right out of law school, in order to build the legal department at a major health company from the ground up. Lohse has a lot to...
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - St. Modwen Properties plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
Economynatlawreview.com

Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.

Sills Cummis & Gross, a full-service corporate law firm, with offices in New Jersey and New York, has the capabilities of a New York full-service law firm, but offers the economic benefits of a New Jersey-based headquarters. Our client roster ranges from Fortune 500 to emerging growth and foreign corporations doing business in the U.S.
Lawabovethelaw.com

This 2-Minute Report Helped A Plaintiffs Firm Thrive

When Virginia doubled the jurisdictional limit for its general district court — a quicker alternative to its circuit court for personal injury cases — a top PI firm made a key adjustment in what might be record time. Paul Hernandez, a partner with Kalfus & Nachman who jokingly calls himself...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Hestia Insight Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter

Las Vegas, NV, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC Markets: HSTA):. On August 6, 2020, Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC Markets: HSTA) ("Hestia" and the "Company") became a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting company, and, on January 28, 2021, Hestia received a Notice of Qualification from the SEC to raise capital in a Regulation A+ public offering.
Lawabovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 07.13.21

* Lawyer addled over his drug arrest. I wonder when we will be ready to talk openly about drug use among lawyers? [Law.com]. * Elon Musk deploys the “Shaggy” defense amid accusation that he had influence over SolarCity’s board in a $2.6 billion lawsuit. [Law 360]. * Imagine if federal...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Which Firms Offer Women The Most Power And Highest Pay? (2021)

Year in and year out, we watch law firm after law firm pay lip service to their commitment to diversity in the legal profession, with promises to put women attorneys on equal footing with their male counterparts, whether it be through hiring and retaining more women attorneys, promoting more women attorneys to equity partnership ranks, providing more leadership positions to women attorneys, or adopting more family-friendly policies to ensure that women attorneys are able to excel at their jobs while maintaining a stable work/life balance. Despite these continued assurances, and despite the fact that a number of firms have made great efforts to improve women’s stature in the law, there are only a few that offer women the chance to rise through the ranks to become major power players and to receive startlingly booming compensation.
TechnologyLaw.com

'Don't Discount Lower-Tech Innovation': How Law Firms Can Transform More Smoothly

Robots aren’t going to replace lawyers. But technology is indelibly changing the legal profession. The challenge, in both law firms and corporate law departments, is making individuals feel comfortable about these transformations. A panel discussion at ALM’s Legal Week(year) on Tuesday addressed common pitfalls surrounding innovation in an industry that’s...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Attorney Takes A Crack At Income Inequality: ‘The Poor Are Nothing’

It started out so damn simple. A email went around Magic Circle firm Freshfields, scheduling a BBQ for new attorneys as COVID restrictions are easing up. How nice! The original email contained the line, “In case helpful, a reminder that I am rich in barbecues (there are 2) and so meat will be cooked on one and everything else on the other.” Which is useful information for those on a plant-based diet.
LawLaw.com

Mayer Brown and Hogan Lovells Defends 3M, DuPont in PFAS Litigation

Mayer Brown and Hogan Lovells removed an environmental lawsuit against 3M, Corteva Agriscience, DuPont, Chemours and other defendants to California Central District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Kelley Drye & Warren and other law firms on behalf of the City of Corona, seeks to recover costs to restore the city’s water supply after being contaminated with chemicals due to the defendants’ alleged negligence. The case is 5:21-cv-01156, City of Corona et al v. 3M Company et al.

Comments / 0

Community Policy