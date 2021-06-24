Cancel
How Britney Spears' Dad Reacted To The Bombshell Revelations About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears spoke out during a court hearing regarding her conservatorship on June 23 (via Us Weekly). During the hearing, Britney made bombshell claims against her father, Jamie Spears, who has controlled the conservatorship for over a decade, per E! Online. Britney revealed that she wanted to end the conservatorship, and even admitted that she felt "enslaved" by her father throughout this process.

