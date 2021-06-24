Cancel
Greek priest charged over acid attack on 7 senior bishops

By DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
 19 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest has been charged with multiple counts of causing grievous bodily harm over an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people. The 37-year-old Greek man was led to court Thursday in lay clothing, handcuffs, and under a heavily armed police escort. The attack occurred after the suspect was formally removed from the clergy for alleged misconduct. It was condemned by Greece’s government, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I who is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

