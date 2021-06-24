Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Escrow Closes on Interregional Transit Facility Serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

By SBCAG staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) has closed escrow on a $4.4 million parcel located at 6416 Hollister Avenue in the City of Goleta, former site of Student Transportation of America. The property will serve as an interregional transit facility for SBCAG’s Clean Air Express and Ventura County Transportation Commission’s (VCTC) Coastal Express and will accommodate maintenance, operations and storage of equipment. The $4.4 million purchase was made possible by a $3.8 million competitive grant from the State Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program and funding from the California Department of Transportation’s State of Good Repair program and Santa Barbara County’s local transportation sales tax, Measure A. The transit services will begin to move into the facility on June 30.

