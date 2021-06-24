Cancel
Wausau, WI

Peoples hires VP, mortgage sales manager

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 19 days ago
WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank has hired Curtis McElhaney as vice president, mortgage sales manager, Peoples announced this week.

McElhaney will be responsible for the mortgage loan officers and the underwriting teams at Peoples.

“Curtis brings a wealth of mortgage and financial experience to Peoples,” said Jeffrey Saxton, vice president, retail sales and service manager. “He’s managed large mortgage teams, and that experience will prove beneficial to directing our mortgage team and in working with other teams throughout the bank.”

McElhaney spent the last 10 years at a local credit union. He was responsible for leading loan officers, underwriters, and processing staff.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

