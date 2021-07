The Norwich Sea Unicorns fought back with eight unanswered runs, scoring twice to take the lead in the seventh, to beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 8-5 Tuesday at Dodd Stadium. Trailing 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Unicorns began their comeback by batting around to score four runs. Kyan Lodice singled to center and Dean Slavin knocked him in with a double to deep left-centerfield to put the Sea Unicorns on the board. Jared Zimbardo brought home Slavin with a safety squeeze bunt back to the pitcher's mound, reaching on an error. Hunter Yaworski (Brooklyn) and Tremayne Cobb both drew bases-loaded walks to plate two more runs.