UN: 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020

DRUG USE: Over half of Pennsylvanians worry about increased drug use in their community due to the economic impact of Coronavirus, according to two recent surveys. There was no way that Americans could anticipate, let alone be prepared for, the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic, particularly the severe financial impact inflicted on many households, corporations and small businesses and mass job loss across the country. By the beginning of June, the number of job losses across the US had surpassed 40 million*. Worryingly, there have been a number of studies** indicating those who are unemployed are more likely to misuse drugs and/or alcohol.