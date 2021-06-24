The Drugstore Lashes That Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear By

Eyelash extensions are all the rage these days (via Cosmopolitan). However, if you're not ready to commit the time and money to get a set and maintain the upkeep they require, then you might consider getting a similar look by using false eyelashes. As with many aspects of makeup and the beauty industry, there are an overwhelming number of choices when it comes to finding the perfect falsies. According to Allure, false eyelashes come in singles, clusters, and strips. When you think of them, you probably picture the strip that glues along your lash line — it turns out, though, that there are a lot of different aspects to take into consideration when picking out your falsies, including eye shape and desired look.