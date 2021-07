Signing a striker or two might be near the top of Ange Postecoglou’s wish list in the summer transfer window as Celtic could soon find themselves short of options up top. Odsonne Edouard has only one year left on his current deal and is being linked with a number of clubs. As a result, a summer exit might very well be on the cards for the Frenchman. On the other hand, Patryk Klimala has already left the club to join the New York Red Bulls while Vakoun Issouf Bayo’s future remains up in the air as well.