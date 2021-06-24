Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio proposals would let high schoolers redo pandemic year

By KANTELE FRANKO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 19 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some Ohio lawmakers are proposing that high schoolers should get a do-over after their pandemic-troubled school year, even if they qualified to graduate. New legislation in the Senate would give students who just finished their senior year a chance to re-enroll in 12th grade this fall to take the same classes and get another round of eligibility for sports. A separate bill in the House would set up a program in which high schoolers could seek to repeat or supplement the courses they took and pursue additional eligibility for athletics. Similar flexibility is being offered for students in Kentucky and considered by lawmakers in Pennsylvania.

