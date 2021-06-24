Cher Joins TikTok With An Incredible Transformation Video

Cher joined the video-sharing social media website TikTok with some incredible flair. What else did you expect? She had several outfit changes, hair transformations, and different takes to announce that she joined the website.

For her first look, she had blonde hair and wore a white jacket with black pants. She opened up the video by saying, “It’s me, the great and powerful Cher, and I’m on TikTok.” In her second look, she is wearing a black-and-white blazer with long black hair. Both looks are incredible!

Cher has officially joined TikTok

The entire video was not just to introduce herself to TikTok, but to celebrate Pride month. She captioned the video, “hi @tiktok . Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈 do you prefer blonde or brunette? #ForYourPride” She even changed the lighting to go with each look.

She shared several takes of the video including one where she jokes, “Hi. Of course, you know who I am. I was going to introduce myself but no.” Cher gained almost 400K followers in less than a day!

Watch the iconic TikTok below by Cher herself! Do you prefer her as a blonde or brunette?