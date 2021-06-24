Teamsters vote to create dedicated Amazon division to unionize workers
The Teamsters, one of America’s largest labor unions, voted in favor of launching a national effort to unionize Amazon workers at a virtual convention Thursday. The national effort, laid out in a resolution, will involve creating and funding a dedicated Amazon division to help workers in its logistics business, including warehouse workers and delivery drivers, to organize and demand better working conditions.www.nbcnews.com
Comments / 1