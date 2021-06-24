Cancel
Teamsters vote to create dedicated Amazon division to unionize workers

By Olivia Solon
Cover picture for the articleThe Teamsters, one of America’s largest labor unions, voted in favor of launching a national effort to unionize Amazon workers at a virtual convention Thursday. The national effort, laid out in a resolution, will involve creating and funding a dedicated Amazon division to help workers in its logistics business, including warehouse workers and delivery drivers, to organize and demand better working conditions.

