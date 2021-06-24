In Season 3, ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Proved They’re No Longer Beginners When It Comes to Fighting

If there's anyone who would have something to say on much-anticipated fights, you'd think it would be actor Martin Kove, who took the opportunity to chime in on what some might feel is the anti-climactic result of the UFC 264 fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Kove, who played John Kreese since the 1984 film The Karate Kid, made his return to the iconic role on the sequel series reboot Cobra Kai on Netflix. The one-time sensei of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the very tactic he pushed to his prized student in the John G. Avildsen film.