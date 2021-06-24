With Giuliani’s Law License Suspended, Here Are The Other Trump Lawyers Who May Face Discipline Next

Cancel
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani had his law license temporarily suspended by the New York Supreme Court Thursday for making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in his effort to overturn the presidential election, potentially becoming the first in a series of Trump-allied attorneys who could face disbarment and other serious consequences for their post-election lawsuits.

Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Republican Party’s top lawyer called election fraud arguments by Trump’s lawyers a ‘joke’ that could mislead millions

The Republican Party’s top lawyer warned in November against continuing to push false claims that the presidential election was stolen, calling efforts by some of the former president’s lawyers a “joke” that could mislead millions of people, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post. Justin Riemer, the Republican...
Michigan StatePosted by
Forbes

It’s Not Just Michigan: All The Places Sidney Powell, Lin Wood And Pro-Trump Attorneys Could Be Punished For ‘Kraken’ Lawsuits

A federal judge in Michigan considered Monday whether far-right attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood and their co-counsel should be sanctioned for their post-election lawsuit alleging widespread fraud in the state—but the Michigan case is just one of several places where the lawyers face professional consequences, including potential disbarment, for bringing their lawsuits.
Michigan StateWashington Post

‘This is really fantastical’: Federal judge in Michigan presses Trump-allied lawyers on 2020 election fraud claims in sanctions hearing

The latest effort to hold former president Donald Trump and his allies accountable for months of baseless claims about the 2020 election played out Monday in a Michigan courtroom, where a federal judge asked detailed and skeptical questions of several lawyers she is considering imposing sanctions against for filing a suit seeking to overturn the results.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Lawyers behind Michigan election fraud lawsuit face sanctions

DETROIT – In the wake of last year’s election they swooped in and sued making wild claims of widespread voter fraud with little to no evidence. On Monday, the lawyers behind the so-called Kraken lawsuit appeared in federal court facing possible sanctions. It was a long day in court that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

‘Kraken’ Sanctions Hearing: Lin Wood Blames Sidney Powell In Attempt To Evade Punishment As Judge Expresses Skepticism

Far-right attorney Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers attempted to distance themselves Monday from a Michigan election fraud lawsuit during a hearing Monday on whether sanctions are warranted in the case, as a federal district judge signaled attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers on the case could be punished for bringing the litigation.
POTUSMSNBC

Michigan AG to probe 'election fraud' grifters; Trump lawyers may face reckoning Monday

Rachel Maddow reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will follow up on a recommendation in a state Republican-led report that found that some false election fraud claims were so egregious and tied to fundraising schemes that they warranted investigation for fraud. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's lawyers who pushed false election fraud claims are facing possible disciplinary action in court on Monday.

