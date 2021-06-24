Dense Fields of Flowers Spring from People and Everyday Objects in Animated Works by Grif

Welcome to the first Arts & Entertainment Pick of the Week, in which our writers write about a particularly interesting event, show or something else that caught their eye. Every possession tells a quiet story. In search of some stories — and of respite from the heat — I went to the Museum of History & Industry last week, wandering through its permanent exhibit “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey.” Here are five objects I found poignant; five things touched by someone long ago, seeming to retain just a bit of that person’s being — five tiny worlds.