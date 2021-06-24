We've Tried More Bras Than We Can Count and Finally Agree This Is Our Favorite One

As shopping editors, we truly have the best job. We get to test the best of the best and share our results. My fellow shopping editor, Macy, and I have worked together for years. There's nothing we love more than experimenting and sharing our findings with each other and our readers. One thing we have never really agreed on until now is bras. It's not just because we have different likes and styles, but mostly because we have different body types: I have a small bust, and she has a large one.