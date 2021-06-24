THE HUNTING: Black Mandala Unveils Posters And Trailer For Mark Andrew Hamer's Werewolf Flick

There’s more danger than a bloodsucker on board in the film that premieres next month. Netflix globally releases BLOOD RED SKY July 23. Directed by Peter Thorwarth from a script he wrote with Stefan Holtz, and produced by Christian Becker (WE ARE THE NIGHT, STUNG). It stars Peri Baumeister, Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell and Graham McTavish. The synopsis: “Nadja [Baumeister] and her 10-year-old son are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists violently take control of the plane and threaten the lives of the passengers. But the terrorists have no idea what they’re in for with Nadja on board–she has the power to protect her son and all the other passengers. But she faces an impossible choice–should she reveal her dark side and the inner monster she has kept hidden from her son for years in order to save him? The hunters become the hunted and everyone on the plane finds themselves in a perilous race against time–a fight for survival because there is one thing nobody knows: Nadja is the last vampire.” You can see the movie’s Netflix page here.