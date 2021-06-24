Cancel
Military

Russia says it may fire on warships after Black Sea incident with U.K. destroyer

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior diplomat declared Thursday after a Black Sea incident in which a British destroyer sailed near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters. Russia said one of its warships fired...

