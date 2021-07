COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball program has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle and there hasn’t been a commitment in months. The Buckeyes found three commits before the turn of the calendar year that would help replenish their backcourt. The first came more than a year ago when Bowen Hardman committed as an in-state shooting guard from Princeton High School. Justin Ahrens is OSU’s best shooter, and he’s entering his senior season. Hardman steps into that role in the future.