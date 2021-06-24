BREAKING: Destination D23 Event Being Held at Walt Disney World This November

Last night, in the thick but comforting humid air that exists only in a Florida summer, Walt Disney World Florida returned a fireworks and light show to two of its four main parks: Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. The “Happily Ever After” fireworks show on Cinderella Castle returned to Magic Kingdom last night after much anticipation, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience (in part due to rain, admittedly.) The enthusiasm for the show was palpable. Crowds started gathering in The Hub hours before the fireworks were scheduled to begin. And once they did, somewhere in the duration of the 18-minute show it became apparent that “Happily Ever After” is so much more than a fireworks demonstration. Of course, the illuminations and pyrotechnics that literally make the show possible are impressive feats, but it’s clear that “Happily Ever After” signifies a larger welcoming – a welcoming to normalcy and, ostensibly, an authentic return to The Most Magical Place on Earth.