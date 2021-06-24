Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

BREAKING: Destination D23 Event Being Held at Walt Disney World This November

By Owen Payne
WDW News Today
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biggest Disney Fan Event of the year is coming November 19–21, 2021, and will be held at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Unfortunately the event was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but is ready to return this year to excited fans once more. D23: The Official Disney Fan Club...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World Resort#D23 Gold Members#Wdwnt#Wdw News#Chicken Breast Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Travel
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
Related
allears.net

The CHEAPEST Day at Walt Disney World

Okay, let’s be honest here: a Walt Disney World vacation is expensive!. We definitely understand that, but we love the parks, and we want to keep going back over and over again — and we know many of you feel the same way! How do you ‘go home’ when you’re on a budget?
LifestyleWDW News Today

New Signage Prohibiting “Photography, Video Recording, & Live Streaming” Appears on Roads Used by Guests Near Magic Kingdom

New signs have appeared near backstage facilities at the Magic Kingdom prohibiting photography, video recording, and live streaming. The signs appear around Reams Road, Floridian Way, World Drive, and more between the Magic Kingdom and the start of real estate not owned by the Walt Disney Company. Facilities in this area include Disney University, Holiday Services, Transportation Storage, Central Shops and more.
orlandoweekly.com

Walt Disney World names new park ambassadors for 2022-2023

Walt Disney World shared the names of its newest park ambassadors today. The top-billed cast members of the park will represent their employer over the next two years. This morning at Epcot, Ali Manion and Raevon Redding were announced as the new ambassadors during a ceremony. According to the Orlando...
Orlando, FLorlandoinformer.com

“Happily Ever After” Returns to Walt Disney World

Last night, in the thick but comforting humid air that exists only in a Florida summer, Walt Disney World Florida returned a fireworks and light show to two of its four main parks: Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. The “Happily Ever After” fireworks show on Cinderella Castle returned to Magic Kingdom last night after much anticipation, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience (in part due to rain, admittedly.) The enthusiasm for the show was palpable. Crowds started gathering in The Hub hours before the fireworks were scheduled to begin. And once they did, somewhere in the duration of the 18-minute show it became apparent that “Happily Ever After” is so much more than a fireworks demonstration. Of course, the illuminations and pyrotechnics that literally make the show possible are impressive feats, but it’s clear that “Happily Ever After” signifies a larger welcoming – a welcoming to normalcy and, ostensibly, an authentic return to The Most Magical Place on Earth.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

In-person races returning to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – After more than a year, Walt Disney World announced on Wednesday that in-person races are returning to the resort. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney was forced to transition all of its races to virtual options for runners to continue to participate last year. [TRENDING: Manatees dying...
DrinksInside the Magic

Make Your Own Custom Wine Glass at This Walt Disney World Resort!

There are so many magical experiences while staying in a Walt Disney World Resort, and choosing the right one for your family may be a challenge. While many Guests may enjoy spending their entire day in a Disney theme park, I thoroughly enjoy spending days exploring my Disney Resort and soaking up everything it has to offer.
Lifestylemouseplanet.com

Walt Disney World Resort Update for June 29 - July 5, 2021

The previously announced new nighttime spectacular at EPCOT, "Harmonious," will debut on October 1 with the start of the World's Most Magical Celebration. That debut likely will permanently retire the "EPCOT Forever" show that "temporarily" replaced "Illuminations" back in October 2019 and which returns starting July 1 for its probable final run.
Travelallears.net

Everything You Need to know About ECV Rentals at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World offers a wide variety of services to meet guests’ needs around the resort. There are accommodations for service animals, sign language interpretation, and devices available to rent to help guests get around easier. Electric Conveyance Vehicles — familiarly known as ECVs — are available at many locations...
RestaurantsTheme Park Insider

Walt Disney World Reveals More Restaurant Changes

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced more restaurant reopenings, led by the returns of the popular Casey's Corner in the Magic Kingdom and Trail's End Restaurant at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. In addition, one of Disney's resort restaurants is getting makeover. Here are the most recently announced Disney World...
TravelWDW News Today

Full List of Christmas Holiday Offerings Coming to Walt Disney World in 2021

Walt Disney World’s holiday season will begin November 12, during “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring the resort’s 50th anniversary. Here are some of the magical experiences guests can expect during this special holiday season:. Magic Kingdom Park. Holidays are sure to be enchanting at Magic Kingdom Park, where quintessential...
Lake Buena Vista, FLfox13news.com

Summer fireworks return to Walt Disney World theme parks

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Fireworks are once again lighting up the night sky over Walt Disney World theme parks. The magical tradition was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. "Happily Ever After" at Magic Kingdom is a nighttime spectacular that transforms Cinderella Castle with lights, projections, and pyrotechnics, featuring favorite Disney stories and songs.
LifestyleInside the Magic

New Job Opportunities Announced Today For Walt Disney World

As Walt Disney World Resort welcomes many of its Cast Members back to work this year, with tons of locations around Disney Theme Parks and Resorts reopening, thankfully more Disney job opportunities are still popping up occasionally according to the Disney Careers website. Here are two positions that have been...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Limited Edition Jungle Cruise MagicBand Sails Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The new Jungle Cruise film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is set to release later this month, and today we found a Limited Edition MagicBand featuring characters from the movie in EPCOT!. Limited Edition “Jungle Cruise”...
TravelFodorsTravel

25 Ultimate Things to Do at Walt Disney World

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Walt Disney World Orlando > Family • Travel Tips. Plan the most magical trip to the Mouse House with these must-dos and hidden gems. Walt Disney World isn’t just a theme park. It’s a bustling metropolis that’s the same acreage as San Francisco with buses, trams, monorails, boats, ferries, gondolas, a soon-to-be high-speed rail, and polka dot Minnie-vans all zipping about the resort. It’s impossible to do it all in one visit as the massive property features nearly 30 hotels, around 50 rides, and about 200 places to eat. At that scale, the magic can be a bit overwhelming. So, here’s the best of the best, from brand-new, high-tech attractions to iconic snacks to nostalgic shows that never get old. Whether you’re a first-timer or annual passholder, here are the top 25 must-dos, must-eats, and must-stays.
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World Minute: Busy Philipps

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Emily Amato. Recently, Busy Philipps visited Walt Disney World Resort on a family vacation, celebrating the start of summer. We caught up with her at EPCOT at the start of her day, where she showed off her Disney-themed PRIDE Month nails and posed in front of Spaceship Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy