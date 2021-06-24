Firefighters quickly extinguish fire at Kent QFC store

Quick reaction by employees and a fast aggressive attack by firefighters helped limit damage from a fire at the QFC grocery store early Wednesday morning, June 23 in Kent. Puget Sound Fire was dispatched at about 3:46 a.m. after a store employee called 911 due to the smell of smoke in an upstairs break room and smoke coming from around a light fixture in the ceiling, according to Capt. Joe Root, Puget Sound Fire public information officer.