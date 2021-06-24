Canterbury Park Early Entries, Thursday July 1st, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Golden Eyed Queen , 124R. Chirinos6-3-6Valorie Lund. 2Flatteringapplause (L), 119A. Quinonez4-4-3Eric Heitzmann. 3Danzig Star (L), 124R. Eikleberry3-3-10Nevada Litfin. 4Fortheloveoflydia (L), 119A. Canchari3-6-11McLean Robertson. 5Peak of Chic (L), 119L. Wade5-9-xMcLean Robertson. 6Latte Dolce (L), 119L. Negron7-9-6Eric Heitzmann.
