Canterbury Park Early Entries, Thursday July 1st, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 19 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Golden Eyed Queen , 124R. Chirinos6-3-6Valorie Lund. 2Flatteringapplause (L), 119A. Quinonez4-4-3Eric Heitzmann. 3Danzig Star (L), 124R. Eikleberry3-3-10Nevada Litfin. 4Fortheloveoflydia (L), 119A. Canchari3-6-11McLean Robertson. 5Peak of Chic (L), 119L. Wade5-9-xMcLean Robertson. 6Latte Dolce (L), 119L. Negron7-9-6Eric Heitzmann. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...

www.ftimes.com

Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thistledown Early Entries, Monday July 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Turbo Power (M), 118M. Franklin8-x-xJake Radosevich. 2Rumble Strip Ron (M), 118J. Bracho7-x-xGary Johnson. 9Sammy's Smile (L), 118L. Gonzalez5-8-xJeffrey Radosevich. 10Red Hot Power (M), 118.8-x-xJake Radosevich. 2nd-$33,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L), Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Tide Rising (L),...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday July 11th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Prince of Thieves (L), 122J. Hoyte10-5-3Peter Berringer. 4Checkerboard Floor (L), 122I. Wenc2-1-3Robert Tiller. 6Victor's Dynasty (L), 122S. Singh13-10-8Tony Gattellaro. 2nd-$49,700, Claiming $25,000-$23,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1British Royalty (L), 120S. Bahen9-7-6Barbara Minshall. 2Kosmonavt (M), 120J. Stein5-1-3Sid Attard.
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Ruidoso Downs-9-Add

9th_$8,000, , 3YO, , rain. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs

1st_$11,801, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear. 1 (1) Halfinthewrapper (R.Zenteno Jr.)4.003.102.10. Off 7:39. Time 1:06.00. Fast. Also Ran_Aramon, Fox Appeal. $0.2 Triactor (1-5-2) paid $5.91. $1 Exactor (1-5) paid $7.00. Quinella (1-5) paid $10.30. $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-2-4) paid $19.78. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
SportsTimes Daily

Zach Johnson tests positive, list of British Open WDs grows

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Former champion Zach Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus before getting on a charter flight to the British Open, forcing him to join the growing list of withdrawals and ending his streak at playing 69 consecutive majors. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
SportsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

AP Sportlight

1881 — William Renshaw sets the record for the shortest men’s championship match by time and games by beating John T. Hartley 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 in 37 minutes at Wimbledon. 1941 — The PGA tournament is won by Vic Ghezzi with a 1-up 38-hole victory over Byron Nelson. at Cherry Hills CC Denver.
GamblingBrunswick News

BC-Results Penn National

1st_$28,900, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 6:02. Time 1:10.31. Good. Also Ran_Wildcat Cartridge, Tanya's Gem, Flattering Ruby. Exacta (6-5) paid $49.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-2-1) paid $24.89. $1 Trifecta (6-5-2) paid $98.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GolfFrankfort Times

Delivery driver brings perspective to his 1st British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Any other week, Nick Poppleton would be working as a supermarket delivery driver to supplement his modest income as a player on the third tier of European golf. Maybe even fitting windows with a good friend, just for a bit of extra cash. Copyright 2021 The...
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Fair Meadows Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

3rd-$17,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

BC-Results PID-8-Add

8th_$14,260, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Mountaineer Park-6-Add

6th_$8,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GolfFrankfort Times

Purdy, Couch out of PGA event with positive COVID-19 tests

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In the final week of the PGA Tour testing players as a requirement to play, Ted Purdy and Chris Couch had to withdraw from the Barbasol Championship on Tuesday when they tested positive for the coronavirus. That makes four players who have tested positive in the...
MLBFrankfort Times

Ohtani becomes 1st 2-way All-Star with perfect 1st inning

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani shined as he turned the All-Star Game into his Sho-case. Featuring a 100 mph fastball, the first two-way All-Star pitched a perfect first inning for the American League on Tuesday night. He went 0 for 2 with a pair of groundouts at the plate, denied a hit by a nice defensive play leading off the game.
BasketballFrankfort Times

USA bounces back, tops Argentina 108-80 in pre-Tokyo tune-up

USA Basketball finally made it look easy again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset, beating Argentina 108-80 in Las Vegas on Tuesday to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage.
NHLFrankfort Times

Quenneville offers to participate in Blackhawks review

CHICAGO (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville has offered to participate in the Chicago Blackhawks' review of allegations by a former player who says he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010. Quenneville, 62, coached Chicago to three Stanley Cup titles over 10-plus seasons before he was...
MilitaryTimes Daily

Navy blazers, stripes and flag scarves for Team USA in Tokyo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Team USA flag bearers in steamy Tokyo will likely be the coolest members of their packs. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

