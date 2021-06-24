Commercial Integrator and Herman Pro AV Make a Difference Award Winner: Spinitar
This year Commercial Integrator and Herman Pro AV partnered to create the Make a Difference Award in honor to highlight an integration firm that has made a difference through charitable work. We are pleased to announce that the inaugural winner of the Commercial Integrator and Herman Pro AV Make a Difference Award is Spinitar for it’s work with City of Hope. Read on to learn more about what Spinitar has done to earn this award:www.commercialintegrator.com
