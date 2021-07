It’s obvious that designing and releasing a successful video game takes a lot of work, but when most people think about the labor involved, they only imagine what goes into a title after it’s been greenlit by a major company. Far before any game gets to that stage, however, designers invest hundreds of hours into crafting the perfect pitch for why a corporation like Sony or Nintendo should greenlight and help fund a project in the first place. Most of the time, audiences don’t see that phase of production, but recently uncovered documents provide a fascinating glimpse into just that area of work.