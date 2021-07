PARKSTON -- Despite out-hitting Dimock-Emery 7 to 6, four errors by Parkston led to the 3-0 loss Saturday in amateur baseball action at Parkston. Both teams were held scoreless heading into the seventh inning. After two ground outs to the infield, Sam Pischke finally opened this one up with an RBI to left field to give the Raptors the lead. At the top of the eighth, after an error by second baseman Dawson Semmler and a double by Drew Kitchens, another error by Semmler brought Kitchens and Landon Sudbeck home making it a three run game.