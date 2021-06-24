Cancel
Virginia trio lives out dream on American Ninja Warrior

By BRYSON GORDON The News, Advance
For three Central Virginians, performing on the big stage of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior always has been the goal. Josiah Singleton, of Brookneal; Chad Thornhill, of Forest; and Ben Whitlow, of Brookneal, all realized their goals Monday, when they appeared together on the third episode of American Ninja Warrior. On the show, contestants will run through an obstacle course, set up to test the strength and quickness of the athletes. To make the show, contestants must demonstrate they are in peak physical shape, due to the rigorous nature of the course.

