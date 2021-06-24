Cancel
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Obituary: John “Jack” Emil Mallien

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn “Jack” Emil Mallien, 82, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence in De Pere. He was born February 2, 1939 in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Anton “Tony” J. and Mary A. (Moreau) Mallien. After graduating from Southern Door High School with the Class of 1957, Jack went on to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering. On April 16, 1959, Jack and Kathryn Lienau were wed and the two were blessed with five children. He worked as a chief engineer, sailing the Great Lakes and beyond. Upon retiring, Jack moved back to Sturgeon Bay. He lived on 100 acres on Strawberry Creek, farming, hunting, fishing, and enjoying the riches of the land. Jack always welcomed his family and friends to enjoy the land he so loved.

