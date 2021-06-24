Cancel
Hardin County, IA

Sulfur fire at Alden IAS

By Corey Meints
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 20 to 25 firefighters from Alden, Buckeye, Iowa Falls and Williams, along with personnel from Iowa Falls EMS, Hardin County E-Squad and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at Innovative Ag Services just south of Alden on Wednesday afternoon. A stockpile of sulfur, requiring foam, had ignited in the fertilizer building. Alden Chief Brandon Gehrke said the call came in around 1:45 p. with emergency personnel on scene about two hours. He added that damage was minimal, mainly loss of product. There were no injuries and no structural damage.

#Sulfur#Fertilizer#Accident#Hardin County E Squad#Innovative Ag Services
