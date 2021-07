When we say “pollinator,” the image of a honeybee probably pops into your head. But many other species are essential pollinators, too. Plus, the honeybee is not a native bee. They were brought to America by European colonists in the 17th century. There are more than 450 species of native wild bee in Michigan and around 4,000 in the U.S. — so, while honeybees may be the face of the “save the bees” movement and our first idea of a “pollinator,” they’re not the only ones in trouble.