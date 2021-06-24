Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Entitled People And Their Imaginative Demands

By MinWage
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As many of us know, it's oodles of fun dealing with entitled people and their laughable antics. It could be an unhinged mom who wants you to pay her to take care of her children. It could be a guy who insists on you driving 4 and a half hours to drop off your free barbeque. It could be a Karen secret shopper who's too much of a Karen to do her job. It might just be a dude who wants to pay for swimming lessons with his terrible poetry. Whatever it is, entitled folks are always a barrel of something.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Mental Healthverywellmind.com

What Is a Sense of Entitlement?

A sense of entitlement is a personality trait based on the belief that someone deserves special treatment or recognition for something they didn't earn. In other words, people with this mindset believe that the world owes them without ever giving anything in return. The sense of entitlement that is seen...
AmericasAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: Entitled or earned?

I was always taught that none of us are entitled to anything, and in order to get what we want, we have to work for it and earn it. Millions of unvaccinated, non-vetted people are crossing our borders illegally, while vaccinated Americans are told to continue to wear masks and avoid family gatherings and travel.
Visual Artsagharborexpress.com

Remsenburg Academy is ‘Seized By Imagination’

The Remsenburg Academy presents “Seized By Imagination,” an exhibit running Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 18, featuring the work of Barbara Bilotta, Lance Corey, Paul Dempsey and Katherine Liepe-Levinson. The show opens with a reception on Saturday July 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. Viewing hours are Friday through Sunday 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. The Remsenburg Academy is at 130 South Country Road, Remsenburg. Admission is free.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Wife Wakes Husband with Hangover

Today’s joke of the day is about a woman who woke her husband with a hangover. The conversation that ensued between them afterward revealed an unbelievable truth. Mr. James had given his all during his 40 years of service at the post office, so he wanted to bow out in style when it was time to retire. He and his colleagues threw the best party filled with lots of alcohol.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Massive Fight Breaks out at Natchitoches Whataburger

The staff working at Whataburger in Natchitoches gave customers in the drive-thru a little more than they ordered. So the rumors are true, people outside of Shreveport-Bossier get in fights too. Today, while enjoying a leisurely stroll down the Facebook newsfeed, I came across quite the shocking video that appears to have taken place earlier today.
Pharmaceuticalstalesbuzz.com

Viral anti-vaxxer changed her ways and got the COVID vaccine

Getting the COVID-19 shot is not a big deal for most, but for Heather Brooke Simpson the experience exorcised the demons of her anti-vaccine past. “It was liberating to know I was doing my part to end the pandemic for good,” Simpson exclusively told The Post. The 30-year-old’s enthusiasm for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy